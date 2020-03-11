Vulture Watch
Does FOX have another hit on its hands? Has the 9-1-1: Lone Star TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of 9-1-1: Lone Star, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?
What’s This TV Show About?
Airing on the FOX television network, 9-1-1: Lone Star (not technically a spin-off of the 9-1-1 series) stars Rob Lowe, Ronen Rubinstein, Liv Tyler, Rafael Silva, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Julian Works, Jim Parrack, and Sierra McClain. Owen Strand (Lowe) was the lone survivor of a Manhattan firehouse on 9/11. In the wake of the attack, Owen had the unenviable task of rebuilding his station. After a similar tragedy happens to a firehouse in Austin, Owen and his troubled firefighter son, T.K. (Rubinstein), to help them start anew. Once in Austin, Owen meets chief paramedic Michelle Blake (Tyler), police officer Carlos Reyes (Silva), Muslim firefighter Marjan Marwani (Karam), transgender firefighter Paul Strickland (Smith), rookie Mateo Chavez (Works), gruff firefighter Judd Ryder (Parrack), and his wife, Grace (McClain), a 9-1-1 call center operator.
Season One Ratings
The first season of 9-1-1: Lone Star averages a 1.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.31 million viewers. Find out how 9-1-1: Lone Star stacks up against other FOX TV shows.
Telly’s Take
Will FOX cancel or renew 9-1-1: Lone Star for season two? The original series has been very successful for the network so, I suspect the spin-off will also be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on 9-1-1: Lone Star cancellation or renewal news.
What do you think? Do you hope the 9-1-1: Lone Star TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if FOX cancelled this TV series, instead?
