What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FOX television network, 9-1-1: Lone Star (not technically a spin-off of the 9-1-1 series) stars Rob Lowe, Ronen Rubinstein, Liv Tyler, Rafael Silva, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Julian Works, Jim Parrack, and Sierra McClain. Owen Strand (Lowe) was the lone survivor of a Manhattan firehouse on 9/11. In the wake of the attack, Owen had the unenviable task of rebuilding his station. After a similar tragedy happens to a firehouse in Austin, Owen and his troubled firefighter son, T.K. (Rubinstein), to help them start anew. Once in Austin, Owen meets chief paramedic Michelle Blake (Tyler), police officer Carlos Reyes (Silva), Muslim firefighter Marjan Marwani (Karam), transgender firefighter Paul Strickland (Smith), rookie Mateo Chavez (Works), gruff firefighter Judd Ryder (Parrack), and his wife, Grace (McClain), a 9-1-1 call center operator.



Season One Ratings

The first season of 9-1-1: Lone Star averages a 1.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.31 million viewers. Find out how 9-1-1: Lone Star stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 11, 2020, 9-1-1: Lone Star has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew 9-1-1: Lone Star for season two? The original series has been very successful for the network so, I suspect the spin-off will also be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on 9-1-1: Lone Star cancellation or renewal news.



