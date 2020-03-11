Menu

9-1-1: Lone Star: Season Two? Has the FOX TV Show Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

by Telly Vulture

9-1-1: Lone Star TV show on FOX: canceled or renewed for season 2?

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the 9-1-1: Lone Star TV show on FOXDoes FOX have another hit on its hands? Has the 9-1-1: Lone Star TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of 9-1-1: Lone Star, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FOX television network, 9-1-1: Lone Star (not technically a spin-off of the 9-1-1 series) stars Rob Lowe, Ronen Rubinstein, Liv Tyler, Rafael Silva, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Julian Works, Jim Parrack, and Sierra McClain. Owen Strand (Lowe) was the lone survivor of a Manhattan firehouse on 9/11. In the wake of the attack, Owen had the unenviable task of rebuilding his station. After a similar tragedy happens to a firehouse in Austin, Owen and his troubled firefighter son, T.K. (Rubinstein), to help them start anew. Once in Austin, Owen meets chief paramedic Michelle Blake (Tyler), police officer Carlos Reyes (Silva), Muslim firefighter Marjan Marwani (Karam), transgender firefighter Paul Strickland (Smith), rookie Mateo Chavez (Works), gruff firefighter Judd Ryder (Parrack), and his wife, Grace (McClain), a 9-1-1 call center operator.
 

Season One Ratings

The first season of 9-1-1: Lone Star averages a 1.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.31 million viewers. Find out how 9-1-1: Lone Star stacks up against other FOX TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
As of March 11, 2020, 9-1-1: Lone Star has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew 9-1-1: Lone Star for season two? The original series has been very successful for the network so, I suspect the spin-off will also be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on 9-1-1: Lone Star cancellation or renewal news.
 

What do you think? Do you hope the 9-1-1: Lone Star TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if FOX cancelled this TV series, instead?



Maureen
Reader
Maureen

One of my favorite shows.

March 10, 2020 4:09 am
Laurie Thomas
Reader
Laurie Thomas

Yes I want to see it renewed.

March 9, 2020 10:36 pm
Ronda Byerline
Reader
Ronda Byerline

ABSOLUTELY LOVE THIS SHOW. Praying it will return. Great cast, good storyline highlighting true to life issues that are handled with LOVE.

March 9, 2020 10:05 pm
linda
Reader
linda

GREAT SHOW – better than 911. My whole neighborhood loves . Keep it coming – .

March 9, 2020 12:47 pm
Leslie Marshall
Reader
Leslie Marshall

I SINCERELY love and anticipate watching 911-alone Star EVERY week…Rob Lowe’s both comic and heroic turn as an empathetic Fire Captain is a triumph….and the showcasing of the uniquely diverse and tolerant and inclusive fire “team” inspires me every week…it’s truly family viewing with sharp and intellectual writing and genuine camaraderie! This is what all action, engaging television drama should aspire to be: in both entertainment, story and messaging! Please don’t cancel this gem!!!

March 9, 2020 12:24 am
Bob Clark
Reader
Bob Clark

I love 911 Lone Star about as much as the original 911. Keep it going fox and dont be dumb azzs like ABC always cancelling good shows!!!

March 4, 2020 9:28 am
Lorraine
Reader
Lorraine

it’s such a good show just like other 911

March 4, 2020 5:36 am
JessicaRN
Reader
JessicaRN

I hope they don’t cancel 9-1-1 Lone Star, love it!

March 3, 2020 11:22 pm
Louise Shankle
Reader
Louise Shankle

I absolutely love 911 Lone Star. I didn’t watch 911 before Lone Star. When the new one started I had to binge on 911 and have now set it up to record with the new season beginning 3/16/2020. I can’t wait. Excitement and action and tender moments!!

March 3, 2020 7:44 pm
jennifer clark
Reader
jennifer clark

give it a chance it just start so give it time it a good show

March 1, 2020 9:46 pm
