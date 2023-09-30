20/20: Season 46 Ratings

The 20/20 television series is one of the longest-running primetime shows in the history of American television. It’s survived a lot of different trends and ABC network regimes. Will it ever be cancelled or, is it sure to be renewed for a 47th season and beyond? Stay tuned.

A primetime news series, the 20/20 TV show is anchored by journalists David Muir and Deborah Roberts. Created by Roone Arledge in June 1978, the long-form newsmagazine program combines investigative news reports with human interest stories and other features. Episodes feature character-driven true-crime mysteries, newsmaker interviews, investigative reports, and in-depth coverage of high-profile stories. The venerable series’ name is derived from the 20/20 measurement of visual acuity.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

9/30 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

For comparisons: Season 45 of 20/20 on ABC averaged a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.75 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an "*". While these numbers don't include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show's fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the 20/20 TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 47th season?