The Fatal Flaw: Season One Ratings



ABC has just four episodes planned for The Fatal Flaw TV show. But, if the ratings are good enough, it would certainly be possible to find new cases and make additional episodes. Will The Fatal Flaw be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A true-crime series, The Fatal Flaw TV show explores deadly criminal acts via unique perspectives. Contributors include legal analyst Ryan Smith, ABC News contributor Elizabeth Vargas, and former prosecutor Matt Murphy. In the series, miniature dollhouses of crime scenes are used to take viewers through chilling homicides and the tiny clues at the crime scenes that helped investigators identify the killers. In each installment, firsthand accounts from authorities and journalists illuminate the disturbing events as they describe the twists and turns of the investigation and the breakthrough moments that led investigators and police to the killer’s doorstep. Episodes reveal the mistakes that stopped each killer from getting away.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the The Fatal Flaw TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?