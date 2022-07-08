

Network: ABC

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: July 7, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Ryan Smith, Elizabeth Vargas, and Matt Murphy.

TV show description:

A true-crime series, The Fatal Flaw TV show explores deadly criminal acts from unique perspectives.

In the series, miniature dollhouses of crime scenes are used to take viewers through chilling homicides and the tiny clues at the crime scenes that helped investigators identify the killers.

In each installment, firsthand accounts from authorities and journalists illuminate the disturbing events as they describe the twists and turns of the investigation and the breakthrough moments that led investigators and police to the killer’s doorstep.

Episodes reveal the mistakes that stopped each killer from getting away. The crimes committed range from a real-life “cereal killer,” who poisons his victim via breakfast cereal to the story of a “black widow” who frames her own daughter for the deaths of her two husbands.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

