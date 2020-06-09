

Network: ABC

Episodes: Ongoing (three hours)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: June 8, 2020 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Chris Harrison (host)

TV show description:

A retrospective TV series, The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! takes a look back at the memorable moments from more than 18 years of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette reality series.

Episodes follow past participants on their journeys to find love, giving audiences a chance to revisit the first-ever rose ceremony, watch rarely seen outtakes, and be reintroduced to some of Bachelor Nation’s unforgettable men and women.

Host Chris Harrison reaches into the vault and brings back one of his favorite seasons, highlighting the most notable moments from The Bachelor franchise. Episodes also include virtual catch-ups with returning Bachelors and Bachelorettes, as well as fan-favorite cast members from each season.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?