Monday TV Ratings: Penn & Teller: Fool Us, The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons Ever, The Titan Games, All Rise, 9-1-1

Penn & Teller: Fool You TV Show on CW: canceled or renewed?

Monday, June 22, 2020 ratingsNew episodes: Whose Line is it Anyway?, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!, Dateline NBC, The Titan Games, and The Wall.  Reruns: Whose Line Is It Anyway?, The Neighborhood, Bob ♥ Abishola, All Rise, Bull, 9-1-1, and9-1-1: Lone Star.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

