When Hope Calls: Season Two; Trevor Donovan (90210) Joins Spin-Off Series on Great American Family

When Hope Calls returns to Great American Family with its second season in early 2025, and the series has added a 90210 alum to its cast. According to Deadline, Trevor Donovan will appear in a two-episode guest arc on the drama series starting with episode three.

Donovan will play “Constable Jim Reynolds, an experienced Mountie who is known for his strong presence and skills in the field.” It is possible that his role will be extended, or he could pop up elsewhere if another spin-off is ordered.

When Hope Calls is a spin-off of the Hallmark series When Calls the Heart. Morgan Kohan, Jocelyn Hudon, Ryan-James Hatanaka, Greg Hovanessian, Wendy Crewson, Hanneke Talbot, and Jefferson Brown star in the Great American Family series, set in the small town of Brookfield circa 1916. The series follows two sisters running an orphanage in the small town.

The eight-episode season will arrive in early 2025. The premiere date will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this series? Are you excited to see season two?