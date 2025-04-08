The Brokenwood Mysteries: Season 11 of New Zealand Crime Drama Gets Premiere Date on Acorn TV

The Brokenwood Mysteries will return for another season on Acorn TV later this month. A trailer revealed the premiere date for season 11 of the crime drama.

Neill Rea and Fern Sutherland star in the New Zealand crime drama, which follows Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Shepherd as he investigates murders in the small town of Brokenwood.

Acorn TV shared the following about the series’ return:

“Quirky, fan-favorite crime drama, The Brokenwood Mysteries, returns with an all-new season exclusively on Acorn TV in the US and Canada on Monday, April 21. Additional episodes of the series’ six-episode eleventh season drop weekly on Mondays on the platform. Starring Neill Rea (Go Girls, Auckward Love) as Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Shepherd and Fern Sutherland (The Almighty Johnsons) as by-the-book Detective Kristin Sims, the captivating series sees the formidable duo and their team investigate crimes in the sleepy and secret-filled town of Brokenwood, New Zealand. From seemingly supernatural incidents in the idyllic community of Brokenwood to mysterious murders with hidden motives, Season 11 of the series sees Shepherd and his team plunge into a web of deception, greed and dark secrets, using less than conventional methods to tackle their most perplexing cases yet. The all-new season of The Brokenwood Mysteries also sees the return of Cristina Serban Ionda (Filthy Rich) as eccentric pathologist Dr. Gina Kadinsky and Jarod Rawiri (Shortland Street) as no-nonsense Detective Constable Daniel Chalmers.”

The trailer for season 11 is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy The Brokenwood Mysteries? Do you plan to watch season 11?