Harry Wild: Season Four Photos and Premiere Date Unveiled for Jane Seymour Series on Acorn TV

Harry Wild will be back to solving crimes this May. Acorn TV released three first-look photos to announce the premiere date for season four of the series.

Jane Seymour, Rohan Nedd, Kevin Ryan, Amy Huberman, Samantha Mumba, Paul Tylak, and Rose O’Neill star in the series, which follows the cases of literature professor turned private investigator Harriet “Harry” Wild (Seymour).

Acorn TV shared the following about season four:

“Season four picks up a year after season three, and business couldn’t be better at the Wild/Reid Detective Agency as Harry (Seymour) and Fergus (Rohan Nedd, Whitstable Pearl) welcome an unexpected client: Charlie Wild (Kevin Ryan, Guilt, Copper). Elsewhere, Harry is hired by a friend and former wild child turned nun, Lola (Rose O’Neill) stumbles upon a dance school mystery, a Dublin literary tour takes a bloody turn and more. Meanwhile, Fergus’ hopes of going to college at the same time as Lola are threatened when she gets an incredible offer to study abroad.”

Harry Wild returns on May 5th. Check out more photos from season four below.

What do you think? Do you watch this Acorn TV series? Do you plan to watch season four?