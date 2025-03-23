Duster: Max Releases Trailer and Premiere Date for New Series from JJ Abrams

Duster is coming soon to Max. The streaming service released a trailer to announce the premiere of JJ Abrams’ latest series.

Rachel Hilson, Josh Holloway, Keith David, Sydney Elisabeth, Greg Grunberg, Camille Guaty, Asivak Koostachin, Adriana Aluna Martinez, and Benjamin Charles Watson star in the series set in 1972, which follows the first Black female FBI as she tries to take down a crime syndicate.

Max shared the following about the series:

“Set in the 1970s Southwest, DUSTER explores the life of a gutsy getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate that goes from dangerous to wildly, stupidly dangerous when a tenacious young agent comes into town hellbent on taking his crime family down.”

The eight-episode series premieres on May 15th. The trailer for the series is below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new Max series?