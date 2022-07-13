The Girls on the Bus: Christina Elmore (Insecure) to Star in HBO Max Series with Melissa Benoist and Natasha Behnam

The Girls on the Bus has added another to its cast. Christina Elmore (Insecure) is joining Melissa Benoist and Natasha Behnam in the political drama. Emore’s character is “an Ivy League-educated Reagan Republican and campaign reporter for Liberty News.”

Deadline revealed the following about the plot of the HBO Max series.

“The series centers on Sadie McCarthy (Benoist), a journalist who romanticizes Tim Crouse’s Boys on the Bus book and who scrapped her whole life for her own shot at covering a presidential campaign for the paper of record. Sadie hits the trail and eventually bonds with three female competitors, Grace, Lola (Behnam) and Kimberlyn (Elmore). Despite their differences, the women become a found family with a front-row seat to the greatest soap opera in town: the battle for the White House.”

A premiere date for the new series will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see The Girls on the Bus on HBO Max?