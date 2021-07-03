Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin: Chandler Kinney & Maia Reficco to Star In HBO Max Series

Pretty Little Liars is getting a sequel. HBO Max has cast the stars of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. Chandler Kinney and Maia Reficco will star in the series. The drama will follow a new set of characters with their own issues.

Deadline revealed the following about the plot of the new HBO Max series:

“Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago…as well as their own. In the dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe — in a brand-new town, with a new generation of Little Liars.”

A few details were also revealed about the characters Kinney and Reficco will play:

“Kinney will play Tabby, an aspiring director and horror movie buff. Like the other Little Liars, Tabby’s hiding a secret. Reficco will portray Noa, a striving, sardonic track star who’s working hard to get her life back to normal after a summer spent in juvenile detention.”

