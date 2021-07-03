Chicago Med: Season Seven; Four Actors Sign new Deals to Return to NBC Series

Chicago Med is keeping four of its stars. Four actors – S. Epatha Merkerson, Oliver Platt, Nick Gehlfuss, and Brian Tee – have all signed new contracts for season seven and beyond, per Deadline. Contracts for most of the original cast ended with its sixth season, and fans saw two members of the cast exit – Yaya DaCosta and Torrey DeVitto. The series follows the lives of the staff of Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

The NBC medical drama is one year into a three-year renewal. That means the cast is locked in through the end of season eight when the series could end. Chicago Med is a part of the One Chicago franchise with Chicago PD and Chicago Fire, so a renewal for the trio is possible at the end of their current renewal contracts.

A premiere date for Chicago Med season seven will be announced at a later date.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Chicago Med on NBC? Are you glad the cast has signed on to continue on with the series?