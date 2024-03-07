Menu

The Masked Singer: Season 11 Ratings

The Masked Singer TV series on FOX: season 11 ratings

At one time, The Masked Singer was a ratings blockbuster for FOX. Two cycles continue to air each season, and the series still does very well, but viewership has definitely declined. Could The Masked Singer be cancelled or is it sure to be renewed for season 12? Stay tuned.

A mystery singing competition series, The Masked Singer TV show is hosted by Nick Cannon, with Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Rita Ora (stepping in for Nicole Scherzinger) sitting on the judges’ panel. The show features singing celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist — each contestant is covered from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with a full face mask to conceal his or her identity. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers — and even the other contestants — are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. In season 11, the costumed characters will participate in themed episodes, focusing on The Wizard of Oz, Transformers, Girl Groups, Soundtrack of My Life, TV Theme Night, Shower Anthems, Billy Joel, and Queen.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

3/7 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

For comparisons: Season nine of The Masked Singer (which aired in Spring 2023) on FOX averaged a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.70 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.

What do you think? Do you like The Masked Singer TV series on FOX? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 12th season?

