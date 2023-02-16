The Masked Singer: Season Nine Ratings



While the traditional ratings have dropped quite a bit since this show became a hit in 2019, The Masked Singer has remained one of FOX’s highest-rated shows. Is there a chance that the series will be cancelled or is it sure to be renewed for season 10? Stay tuned.

A mystery singing competition series, The Masked Singer TV show is hosted by Nick Cannon with Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke sitting on the judges’ panel. The show features singing celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist — each contestant is covered from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with a full face mask to conceal his or her identity. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers — and even the other contestants — are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. In season nine, the costumed characters will take part in themed episodes including Opening Night, ABBA, New York, DC Superhero, Sesame Street, 80s Night, Country, Movie Night, and Space. Guests this season include Damar Hamlin and Jennifer Nettles.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

2/16 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season seven of The Masked Singer, which aired in Spring 2022 on FOX, averaged a 0.71 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.09 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like The Masked Singer TV series on FOX? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 10th season?