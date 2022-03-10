The Masked Singer: Season Seven Ratings

This bizarre reality show has been a big success for FOX in the ratings but the public’s fascination with it has clearly waned since its premiere. Could The Masked Singer be cancelled or, is it essentially guaranteed to be renewed for season eight? How long will the network continue to air two cycles a year? Stay tuned.

A mystery singing competition series, The Masked Singer TV show is hosted by Nick Cannon with Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke sitting on the panel. The show features singing celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist — each contestant is covered from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with a full face mask to conceal his or her identity. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers — and even the other contestants — are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. In season seven, the 15 costumed characters are split into three teams known as “The Good”, “The Bad”, and “The Cuddly”. The contestants include Armadillo, Baby Mammoth, Cyclops, Firefly, Hydra, Jack in the Box, Lemur, McTerrier, Miss Teddy, Prince, Queen Cobra, Ram, Ringmaster, Space Bunny, and Thingamabob.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

3/10 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season five of The Masked Singer on FOX (which aired in Spring 2021) averaged a 1.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.11 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the The Masked Singer TV series on FOX? Should it be cancelled or renewed for an eighth season?