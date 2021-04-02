Network: CBS

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: April 1, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Adhir Kalyan, Parker Young, Elizabeth Alderfer, Dean Norris, Kelli Goss, and Farrah Mackenzie.

TV show description:

A multi-camera comedy series, the United States of Al TV show comes from executive producer Chuck Lorre and creators/writers David Goetsch and Maria Ferrari.

The story revolves around the friendship between two men who’ve been through war together. Riley (Young) is a Marine combat veteran who is struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio. Awalmir aka “Al” (Kalyan) is the Interpreter who served with Riley’s unit in Afghanistan. After a long struggle to get him a visa to travel to the United States, Riley welcomes Al as he arrives to start a new life.

Other characters include Riley’s sister, Lizzie (Alderfer); Riley’s father, Art (Norris); Vanessa (Goss), Riley’s ex-wife; and Hazel (Mackenzie), Riley and Vanessa’s daughter.

