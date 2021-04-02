Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

United States of Al

United States of Al TV show on CBS: canceled or renewed?

(Robert Voets/ 2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Network: CBS  
Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)
Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: April 1, 2021 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Adhir Kalyan, Parker Young, Elizabeth Alderfer, Dean Norris, Kelli Goss, and Farrah Mackenzie.

TV show description:      
A multi-camera comedy series, the United States of Al TV show comes from executive producer Chuck Lorre and creators/writers David Goetsch and Maria Ferrari.

The story revolves around the friendship between two men who’ve been through war together. Riley (Young) is a Marine combat veteran who is struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio. Awalmir aka “Al” (Kalyan) is the Interpreter who served with Riley’s unit in Afghanistan. After a long struggle to get him a visa to travel to the United States, Riley welcomes Al as he arrives to start a new life.

Other characters include Riley’s sister, Lizzie (Alderfer); Riley’s father, Art (Norris); Vanessa (Goss), Riley’s ex-wife; and Hazel (Mackenzie), Riley and Vanessa’s daughter.

Series Finale:     
Episode #TBD
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: TBD

  
 
What do you think? Do you like the United States of Al TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?



Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x