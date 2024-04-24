Shoresy: Season Three Images and Premiere Date Released by Hulu

Shoresy has a return date. Season three of the Letterkenny spin-off series will arrive in June, with all six episodes dropping simultaneously. Hulu announced the premiere date with the release of two first-look images.

Starring series creator Jared Keeso, Tasya Teles, Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat, Blair Lamora, Keilani Rose, Jonathan-Ismael Diaby, Terry Ryan, Ryan McDonell, and Max Bouffard, the Shoresy series follows Shoresy (Keeso) after he joins a senior AAA hockey team in Sudbury on a quest to never lose again.

The Canadian comedy was renewed for season three ahead of its second-season release. It has not yet been renewed for a fourth season.

Hulu revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

Created by and starring Jared Keeso, SHORESY sees the foul-mouthed, chirp-serving, mother-loving, fan favorite character, Shoresy (Keeso), and the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs of the Northern Ontario Senior Hockey Organization (The NOSHO), continue their quest to never lose again. SHORESY returns for season three on Friday, June 21 with all six new episodes exclusively in the U.S. on Hulu. Complete seasons one and two are streaming now. SYNOPSIS: SHORESY (Jared Keeso) and the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs compete in the National Senior Tournament. CAST: Returning cast starring alongside Keeso; Tasya Teles (THE 100) as Nat; Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat (Prey) as Sanguinet; Blair Lamora (Paranormal Nightshift) as Ziigwan; and Keilani Rose (FLIMSY) as Miigwan. From, Montréal, QC, rapper Jonathan-Ismael Diaby stars as Dolo; and former NHL player, author, and actor Terry Ryan stars as Hitch. Ryan McDonell (THE CROSSING) stars as Michaels; Max Bouffard (LETTERKENNY) is JJ Frankie JJ, and former Kahnawake Condor and MMA fighter Andrew “The Canon” Antsanen returns as Goody. Legendary all-time tough guy Jon “Nasty” Mirasty, former Carolina Hurricanes centre Brandon Nolan, and three-time Stanley Cup winner, Jordan Nolan star as Jim, Jim, and Jim, respectively. North Bay’s Bourke Cazabon stars as Cory, Listowel’s Keegan Long as Liam, Jacob Smith as Fish, Camille Sullivan as Laura Mohr, Neil Clark as Schnurr, Alex Penner as Palmer, Frederick Roy as Delaney, and Maclean Fish as Jory.

