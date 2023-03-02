The Great: Season Three Premiere Date and Photo Released by Hulu

Season three of The Great has a premiere date. The Hulu series’s star, Elle Fanning, revealed that the historical dramedy will return in May with the release of a photo. Viewers will see 10 episodes in season three.

Starring Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi, and Belinda Bromilow, The Great series follows the reign of Catherine the Great. Season three will focus on the attempts of Catherine (Fanning) and Peter (Hoult) to make their troubled marriage work.

Hulu revealed more about the third season in a press release.

Today, Elle Fanning announced that season three of the Emmy(R)-winning series “The Great” will return to Hulu on Friday, May 12th with all ten episodes. See here for the image she revealed! Synopsis: Season 3 of “The Great” sees Catherine (Elle Fanning) and Peter (Nicholas Hoult) attempt to make their marriage work after some seemingly insurmountable problems. Peter witnessed his own attempted murder at Catherine’s hands and she also imprisoned all of his friends. On top of this, Peter is at a loose end playing First Husband to Catherine’s reign, so he busies himself with fathering, hunting and salty culinary ventures. But they’re not enough to keep him contented as visions of his late father (played by Jason Isaacs), get in his head about his failures as Peter the Great’s son. Catherine the Great starts making a name for herself beyond her borders and inspired by a visit from the US ambassador, sets up a conference where peasants, nobles and merchants can all give their input on developing a new Russia. She learns that even the best political leaders sometimes need to make compromises in order to progress. Credits: “The Great” is created, written and executive produced by Tony McNamara and executive produced by Marian Macgowan, Mark Winemaker, Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, Echo Lake’s Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoffand Andrew Spaulding, Thruline’s Ron West and Josh Kesselman. The project is produced by Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.

