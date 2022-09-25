Fleishman Is in Trouble: FX Drama Series Gets November Premiere Date on Hulu

Fleishman Is In Trouble has its premiere date. The drama is coming to FX on Hulu in November. Jesse Eisenberg, Claire Danes, and Lizzy Caplan star in the new series which is based on the novel by Taffy Brodesser-Akner. Two episodes will arrive on November 17. Eight episodes are planned for the series.

Hulu revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“FX’s Fleishman Is In Trouble, based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s critically acclaimed, best-selling novel, will premiere Thursday, November 17 exclusively on Hulu. The premiere will feature the first two episodes of the eight-episode series. A new episode will be available each subsequent Thursday. The series will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories. Fleishman Is In Trouble is the story of recently divorced 41-year-old “Toby Fleishman” (Jesse Eisenberg), who dives into the brave new world of app-based dating with the kind of success he never had dating in his youth, before he got married at the tail end of medical school. But just at the start of his first summer of sexual freedom, his ex-wife, “Rachel” (Claire Danes), disappears, leaving him with 11-year-old “Hannah” (Meara Mahoney Gross) and 9-year-old “Solly” (Maxim Swinton) and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return. As he balances parenting, the return of old friends “Libby” (Lizzy Caplan) and “Seth” (Adam Brody), a potential promotion at the hospital that is a long time coming – and all the eligible women that Manhattan has to offer – he realizes that he’ll never be able to figure out what happened to “Rachel” until he can finally face what happened to their marriage in the first place. The series was created for television by Taffy Brodesser-Akner, who adapts from her acclaimed novel and executive produces alongside Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly and Susannah Grant. Valerie Faris & Jonathan Dayton (Little Miss Sunshine, Battle of the Sexes) also executive produce as well as direct multiple episodes across the series. Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini serve as additional executive producers on the multiple episodes they directed. Fleishman Is In Trouble is produced by ABC Signature.”

Check out the poster for Fleishman Is In Trouble below.

