Criminal Record: Season Two Renewal Announced for Apple TV+ Thriller Series

Criminal Record has been renewed for a second season. The first season of the Apple TV+ series premiered in January, with episodes airing through February 23.

Peter Capaldi Cush Jumbo, Charlie Creed-Miles, Dionne Brown, Shaun Dooley, Stephen Campbell Moore, Zoë Wanamaker, Rasaq Kukoyi, Maisie Ayres, Aysha Kala, Cathy Tyson, and Tom Moutchi star in the series, which follows a pair of detectives battling over a high-profile murder case.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the renewal in a press release.

“Apple TV+ announced a second season for the widely acclaimed thriller “Criminal Record,” starring Academy Award winner Peter Capaldi (“Doctor Who,” “The Thick of It”) as Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty and Critics Choice Award nominee Cush Jumbo (“The Good Wife,” “The Good Fight”) as Detective Sergeant June Lenker. From BAFTA Award nominee Paul Rutman (“Vera,” “Indian Summers”), “Criminal Record” is a powerful thriller set in the heart of contemporary London, featuring the return of the two brilliant detectives clashing once more in a complex murder investigation. Since its global debut, “Criminal Record” has been hailed as a “cutting edge crime thriller” that is “shocking” and “unexpected,” keeping “audiences glued to their screen,” while quickly achieving a Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Stars Capaldi and Jumbo are billed as “powerhouses” delivering “captivating,” “mesmerizing” and “extraordinary performances,” and “watching them face off is as riveting as television gets.” The complete first season of “Criminal Record” is now streaming on Apple TV+. In season two, June is the senior officer on the scene when a political rally is attacked by far-right counter-protesters. The violent clash leaves a young man dead and June, consumed with guilt, is desperate to bring the unknown killer to justice. It seems as if her best hope is Daniel, now a key figure in the shadowy world of police intelligence. He may have the answers she needs, but to get his help, she will have to accept a dangerous bargain. “Criminal Record” is filmed in London and produced for Apple TV+ by Tod Productions and STV Studios. BAFTA Scotland Award winner Elaine Collins (“Shetland,” “Vera”) is joined by Chris Sussman (“Trying,” “Good Omens”) as executive producer for season two alongside Rutman, Capaldi and Jumbo.”

The premiere date for season two of Criminal Record is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Apple TV+ series? Do you plan to watch season two?