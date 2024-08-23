Say Nothing: Premiere Date Set for FX on Hulu Limited Series

Say Nothing has a premiere date. The FX on Hulu series, based on the book by Patrick Radden Keef, will arrive in November. Joshua Zetumer adapted the book for television.

Lola Petticrew, Hazel Doupe, Anthony Boyle, Josh Finan and Maxine Peake star in the series which is set in Northern Ireland starting during the 1970s and follows The Troubles.

Hulu revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“FX’s Say Nothing will premiere Thursday, November 14 exclusively on Hulu with all 9 episodes available at premiere. The new limited series is based on the best-selling book by Patrick Radden Keefe, which recently ranked #19 on the New York Times’ 100 Best Books of the 21st Century. Internationally, Say Nothing will premiere November 14 exclusively on Disney+ in the UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Gibraltar, the Balkans, Singapore and the Philippines. The series will be coming soon to Disney+ in all other territories. Say Nothing is a gripping story of murder and memory in Northern Ireland during The Troubles. Spanning four decades, the series opens with the shocking disappearance of Jean McConville, a single mother of ten who was abducted from her home in 1972 and never seen alive again. Telling the story of various Irish Republican Army (IRA) members, Say Nothing explores the extremes some people will go to in the name of their beliefs, the way a deeply divided society can suddenly tip over into armed conflict, the long shadow of radical violence for all affected, and the emotional and psychological costs of a code of silence. The series stars Lola Petticrew as Dolours Price and Hazel Doupe as Marian Price, young women who became potent symbols of radical politics. Anthony Boyle stars as Brendan Hughes, a charismatic but conflicted military strategist, and Josh Finan as Gerry Adams, a leading political operator who would go on to negotiate peace and has always denied having any involvement with the IRA. Maxine Peake stars as older Dolours Price. Say Nothing is executive produced by Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force, creator Joshua Zetumer, Patrick Radden Keefe, Edward McDonnell, Monica Levinson and Northern Ireland native Michael Lennox. The series is produced by FX Productions.”

A poster for the new series is below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch Say Nothing on Hulu this November?