What We Do in the Shadows: Seasons Five & Six; FX Supernatural Comedy Series Gets Early Double Renewal

It’s a good day for the vampires. FX has renewed What We Do in the Shadows for two more years — seasons five and six. The fourth season is set to debut on Tuesday, July 12th.

A horror-comedy mockumentary series, What We Do in the Shadows stars Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Matt Berry, Mark Proksch, and Harvey Guillén. Based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, this TV show follows the nightly exploits of a group of vampire roommates — Nandor (Novak), Nadja (Demetriou), Laszlo (Berry), and Colin Robinson (Proksch) — as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Guillén).

Here’s the renewal announcement from FX:

AMERICA’S FAVORITE VAMPIRE ROOMMATES WILL RISE! AND RISE AGAIN!

FX’s EMMY NOMINATED “WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS” RENEWED FOR FIFTH AND SIXTH (!) SEASONS

Season 4 Premieres Tuesday, July 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and Streams the Next Day on Hulu

First Three Seasons Available to Stream on Hulu

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2022 – Proving vampire roommates might be forever, FX’s What We Do in the Shadows has been renewed for fifth and sixth seasons, it was announced today by Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment. The series will be coming soon to Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.

“There’s a lot of life left in our favorite vampires from Staten Island and FX couldn’t be more thrilled to commit to two additional seasons of this phenomenal series,” said Grad. “What We Do in the Shadows excels on every level, from the brilliant cast and surprising guest stars to the producers, writers, directors and crew. We can’t wait for everyone to enjoy season four, knowing that the next two are on the way.”

In its first two seasons, What We Do in the Shadows received 10 Emmy(R)Award nominations, including one for Outstanding Comedy Series. Season 3 is currently eligible for Emmy consideration and recently earned three Critics’ Choice Award nominations, including one for Best Comedy Series.

Season four of What We Do in the Shadows premieres with two back-to-back episodes on Tuesday, July 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and streaming the next day on Hulu. The teaser trailer is available now.

Executive Producers are Paul Simms, Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, Stefani Robinson, Sam Johnson, Garrett Basch and Eli Bush. What We Do in the Shadows is produced by FX Productions.

In the shocking season three finale, Nandor, Guillermo and Nadja left Staten Island to go their separate ways while Laszlo stayed home to care for the creature that clawed its way out of the chest cavity of the deceased Colin Robinson – aka Baby Colin. This season, the vampires return to Staten Island to find their mansion on the verge of total structural collapse – and with no money to repair it. While Nandor’s eternal search for love finally yields results, Nadja finally realizes her dream of opening the hottest vampire nightclub in the Tri-State Area. Laszlo struggles with the question of nature versus nurture as he tries raising Baby Colin to be anything other than an energy vampire. And even Guillermo finds himself on a powerful emotional track that touches on his love for his family, and for others.

With such terrifying locations as the secret supernatural Night Market, the Jersey Pine Barrens and a wedding altar, and with more strange beasts, surprising guest stars and tap dancing than ever, season four of What We Do in the Shadows continues to make the case for blood and comedy. And this time with just a touch of home renovation.

