What We Do in the Shadows: Season Four? Has the FX Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the FX cable channel, What We Do in the Shadows stars Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Matt Berry, Mark Proksch, and Harvey Guillén. Based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, this TV show follows the nightly exploits of a group of vampire roommates — Nandor (Novak), Nadja (Demetriou), Laszlo (Berry), and Colin Robinson (Proksch) — as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Guillén). In season three, the vampires are elevated to a new level of power and encounter the vampire from which all vampires have descended, a tempting Siren, gargoyles, werewolf kickball, Atlantic City casinos, wellness cults, ex-girlfriends, gyms, and supernatural curiosities galore. Colin turns 100 and Nandor tries to inject his life with more meaning.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of What We Do in the Shadows averages a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 473,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, that’s down by 3% in the demo and up by 5% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are usually renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how What We Do in the Shadows stacks up against other FX TV shows.



What We Do in the Shadows has been renewed for a fourth season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder if What We Do in the Shadows will be cancelled right now since it’s already been renewed for season four. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on What We Do in the Shadows cancellation or renewal news.



