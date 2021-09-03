What We Do in the Shadows: Season Three Viewer Votes

Who will the vampires encounter in the third season of the What We Do in the Shadows TV show on FX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a series like What We Do in the Shadows is cancelled or renewed for season four. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the third season episodes of What We Do in the Shadows here.

An FX horror-comedy mockumentary series, What We Do in the Shadows stars Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Matt Berry, Mark Proksch, and Harvey Guillén. Based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, this TV show follows the nightly exploits of a group of vampire roommates — Nandor (Novak), Nadja (Demetriou), Laszlo (Berry), and Colin Robinson (Proksch) — as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Guillén). In season three, the vampires are elevated to a new level of power and encounter the vampire from which all vampires have descended, a tempting Siren, gargoyles, werewolf kickball, Atlantic City casinos, wellness cults, ex-girlfriends, gyms, and supernatural curiosities galore. Colin turns 100 and Nandor tries to inject his life with more meaning.





