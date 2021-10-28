Menu

Wednesday TV Ratings: DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, A Million Little Things, Chicago PD, Tough As Nails, 2021 World Series

Published:

DC's Legends of Tomorrow TV Show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

Photo: Jeff Weddell/The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Wednesday, October 27, 2021 ratingsNew episodes: Chicago Med, Chicago PD, Chicago Fire, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, Survivor, Tough As Nails, CSI: Vegas, The Goldbergs, The Wonder Years, The Conners, Home Economics, and A Million Little Things.   Sports: 2021 World Series Game 2.  Reruns: (none).

John Parkyn

Bull please boost your ratings look forward to seeing it every Thursday night legal drama.

John Parkyn

CSI Vegas love this show so glad revival it. Never missed any episodes of it. Look forward every Wednesday night crime drama. So good.

