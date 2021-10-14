Menu

Wednesday TV Ratings: Batwoman, Tough As Nails, Chicago PD, The Wonder Years, The Masked Singer

Published:

Batwoman TV Show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

Wednesday, October 13, 2021 ratingsNew episodes: DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, Survivor, Tough As Nails, CSI: Vegas, The Goldbergs, The Wonder Years, The Conners, Home Economics, A Million Little Things, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, Chicago Fire, The Masked Singer, and Alter Ego Reruns: (none).

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?




Canceled and renewed TV show
1 Comment
John Parkyn

CSI Vegas, Bull Please boost your ratings so good look forward enjoy it and love it. Never missed any episode of it. Such a great these shows and good cast too.

