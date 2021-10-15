Menu

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Season Four Renewal for Amazon Series; Michael Pena Joins Cast

by Regina Avalos,

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan TV show on Amazon: (canceled or renewed?)

Jack Ryan will fight another day. Amazon Prime Video has renewed the Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan TV show for a fourth season ahead of the third season’s release.

It has also been revealed that actor Michael Pena is joining John Krasinski on the action thriller. Wendell Pierce, Noomi Rapace, and Michael Kelly also star in the series.

In season two (which was released in October 2019), Ryan (Krasinski) traveled to South America where he found himself at the center of a global conspiracy involving nuclear weapons. Where will he head next?

Amazon announced the series’ renewal on Twitter. Check out that announcement below.

A premiere date for the third season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan will be announced at a later time.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan on Amazon?



John Parkyn

Look forward new season next year stupid cov-19 look forward new episodes. Tom Clancy best spy novel series so good hooked on this show.

