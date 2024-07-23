Law & Order: Season 24; Maura Tierney (ER) Joins NBC Drama as Series Regular

Maura Tierney is returning to NBC. The ER vet will be a series regular on Law & Order when it returns in the fall, per TV Line. Tierney also appeared on the recently canceled again American Rust.

Not many details about her character were revealed, but she will come in as a new lieutenant after Camryn Manheim’s exit at the end of season 23 in May.

Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, Mehcad Brooks, Reid Scott, and Tony Goldwyn star in the NBC drama, which follows the police officers and district attorneys of the NYPD.

Law & Order returns to NBC on October 3rd.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Maura Tierney back on NBC?