Law & Order: Season 24 — Has the NBC Legal Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

More cases ripped from the headlines. Has the Law & Order TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 24th season on NBC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Law & Order, season 24. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A legal drama series airing on the NBC television network, the Law & Order TV show stars Sam Waterston, Hugh Dancy, Camryn Manheim, Odelya Halevi, Mehcad Brooks, and Reid Scott. Set in New York City, the stories follow the police investigating crimes and the district attorneys prosecuting the offenders. The characters include District Attorney Jack McCoy (Waterson), Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun (Halevi), Assistant District Attorney Nolan Price (Dancy), Lieutenant Kate Dixon (Manheim), Senior Detective Jalen Shaw (Brooks), and Junior Detective Vincent Riley (Scott). Stories are often based on real cases, and episodes are split between a criminal investigation and the following trial.



Season 23 Ratings

The 23rd season of Law & Order averages a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.32 million viewers. Compared to season 22, that’s up by 7% in the demo and up by 22% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Law & Order stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 22, 2024, Law & Order has not been cancelled or renewed for a 24th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to receive updates about this TV show automatically?

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew Law & Order for season 24? This venerable series was revived after being cancelled in 2010. Given the show’s ratings and how the industry has changed in the past decade, I can’t see NBC making the same mistake twice. Cast members will come and go (helps keep costs low), but Law & Order will be around for a long time. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Law & Order cancellation or renewal news.



Law & Order Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Law & Order‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the Law & Order TV show will be renewed for a 24th season? How would you feel if NBC cancelled this TV series again?