Law & Order: SVU: Season 24? Has the NBC Crime Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the NBC television network, the Law & Order: SVU TV show stars Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Kelli Giddish, and Peter Scanavino. Guests include Jamie Gray Hyder, Demore Barnes, Tamara Tunie, Christopher Meloni, and Danielle Moné Truitt. Created by Dick Wolf, the police procedural series centers on Lt. Olivia Benson (Hargitay) and her elite squad of New York City Police Department detectives that investigate crimes including sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence. The team includes Sergeant Odafin “Fin” Tutuola (Ice-T) and Detective Amanda Rollins (Giddish). Meanwhile, Assistant District Attorney Dominick “Sonny” Carisi (Scanavino) investigates and navigates the politics of the DA’s office.



The 23rd season of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit averages a 0.79 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.57 million viewers. Compared to season 22, that’s up by 4% in the demo and up by 29% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how SVU stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has been renewed for a 24th season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

We don’t have to wonder if NBC will cancel SVU right now since it’s already been renewed for season 24. The show still does very well for the network but, all shows end sometime. Could this series survive Hargitay’s eventual departure? I’m betting Wolf and company would give it a try but we’ll have to wait and see. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit cancellation or renewal news.



