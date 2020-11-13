Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: season 22 ratings

It would have been a crime if Law & Order: Special Victims Unit had been cancelled before it had broken the record for being the longest-running American primetime drama series. Now that the series has reached that milestone, there’s no chance that it will be cancelled for a couple more years as NBC has already renewed the show for seasons 23 and 24. How long will this crime drama continue beyond that? Stay tuned.

Law & Order: SVU stars Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Kelli Giddish, Jamie Gray Hyder, Peter Scanavino, and Demore Barnes. Created by Dick Wolf, the police procedural series centers on Lt. Olivia Benson (Hargitay) and her elite squad of New York City Police Department detectives that investigate crimes including sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence. The team includes Sergeant Odafin “Fin” Tutuola (T), Detective Amanda Rollins (Giddish), and newer addition Officer Katriona “Kat” Azar Tamin (Hyder). Assistant District Attorney Dominick “Sonny” Carisi (Scanavino) investigates and navigates the politics of the DA’s office. Deputy Chief Christian Garland (Barnes) leads his team with charisma and lives the contemporary principles he aims to apply to the entire NYPD.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

11/13 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season 21 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on NBC averaged a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.62 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

What do you think? Do you like the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit TV series on NBC? Are you glad that it’s already been renewed for a 23rd season?