Quantum Leap: Why the Cancelled Sci-Fi Series Isn’t Moving to Peacock Like Law & Order: Organized Crime

NBC canceled Quantum Leap after two seasons, and many are wondering why the series was not moved over to Peacock instead. Law & Order: Organized Crime moved to the streaming service instead of remaining on NBC.

Jeff Bader, president of program planning strategy at NBCUniversal Entertainment, explained that it was due to performance. He said the following, per Deadline:

“Organized Crime is a VERY successful show; this isn’t a show that was on the bubble. It’s a show that works across the board, and it’s very, very strong on streaming. [Moving Season 5 to Peacock] is a win-win for us — 80% of its viewing isn’t in the time period where we schedule it, it’s delayed on Peacock, so it just made sense to move that to free up the time period.” [It’s a] different discussion with Quantum, which was just a much softer show, performance-wise.”

Raymond Lee, Caitlin Bassett, Ernie Hudson, Mason Alexander Park, Nanrisa Lee, Eliza Taylor, and Peter Gadiot starred in the NBC series, which followed Ben Song as he relaunched the Quantum Leap project and found himself traveling through time much like his predecessor Sam Beckett did in the original series.

