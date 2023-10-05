Quantum Leap: Season Two Viewer Votes

Will Ben end up in the wrong time and place in the second season of the Quantum Leap TV show on NBC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Quantum Leap is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Quantum Leap here.

An NBC sci-fi series, the Quantum Leap TV show is a sequel to the 1989-93 series of the same name. This incarnation stars Raymond Lee, Caitlin Bassett, Ernie Hudson, Mason Alexander Park, Nanrisa Lee, Eliza Taylor, and Peter Gadiot. Led by physicist Ben Song (Lee), a new team has been assembled to restart the Quantum Leap project. When Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past, the team is left behind to solve the mystery of why he did it. At Ben’s side throughout his leaps is Addison (Bassett), who appears in the form of a hologram only Ben can see and hear. At the helm of the highly confidential operation is career military man Herbert “Magic” Williams (Hudson). The rest of the team includes Ian Wright (Park) and Jenn Chou (Lee). As Ben leaps from life to life, putting right what once went wrong, the team works to solve the mysteries of his leaps and bring him home before Ben is potentially lost forever.





What do you think? Which season two episodes of the Quantum Leap TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Quantum Leap should be cancelled or renewed for a third season on NBC?