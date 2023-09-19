Quantum Leap: Season Two; NBC Previews New Time Travels, Two Join Cast

Quantum Leap is returning to NBC for its second season next month. The network has released a new preview for the time travel reboot series. Two new faces have also been added to the series’ cast, per Deadline.

Peter Gadiot (Queen of the South) and Eliza Taylor (The 100) are joining Raymond Lee, Caitlin Bassett, Ernie Hudson, Mason Alexander Park, and Nanrisa Lee as series regulars. The NBC reboot follows Ben Song (Lee) as he restarts the project started by Dr. Sam Beckett nearly 30 years ago.

The following was revealed about the roles the new additions will play:

Gadiot portrays Tom Westfall, a U.S. Army Officer, former special forces, who is now high up in Army Intelligence. Taylor will play Hannah Carson, a complex young woman who may be more than she appears.

In the second season teaser, time-traveling Ben goes way beyond Sam’s travels. He experiences the L.A. riots in 1992, the Salem Witch Trials in 1692, Area 51 and UFOs in 1949, Egypt in 1961 as a spy, the future in 2050, and much more.

Quantum Leap returns on October 4th. The preview for season two is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this NBC reboot series? Will you be watching the season premiere next month?