Hilda: Season Three; Netflix Sets Premiere Date for Final Episodes Starring Bella Ramsey

Hilda is returning soon for its third and final season. Netflix announced that the final episodes of the animated series will arrive on December 7th, per Deadline. The first three episodes of the season will be shown at the Ottawa International Animation Festival later this week.

Starring Bella Ramsey (The Last Of Us), Ameerah Falzon-Ojo, Oliver Nelson, Daisy Haggard, and Rasmus Hardiker, the series follows Hilda as she travels to the magical wilderness of Trolberg, where she makes friends and discovers mysterious creatures.

Chantal Ling, Vice President, Original Series & Co-Productions, Mercury Filmworks said the following about the Netflix series:

“While it is always tough to see the end of a series that has been so professionally gratifying, we are thrilled to showcase the latest epic adventures of our heroine Hilda in this final season at the Ottawa International Animation Festival and for audiences around the world to be entertained when the series premieres on Netflix later this year.”

Kurt Mueller, EVP, Creative Content, Sony Pictures Television — Kids also said, “The production of Hilda, much like the show’s central storyline, has been a long, winding journey — and a deeply rewarding one at that.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of Hilda? Are you sad to see this series end?