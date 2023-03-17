The Diplomat: Netflix Sets Premiere Date for Political Thriller Series Starring Keri Russell (The Americans)

Keri Russell (The Americans) is returning to the small screen in a new series that’s coming to Netflix next month – The Diplomat. Also, starring Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, Ato Essandoh, Celia Imrie, Michael McKean, Nana Mensah, T’Nia Miller, and Miguel Sandoval, the political thriller series will follow Kate Wyler (Russell), a US ambassador who thought she was going to Afghanistan but ends up in the UK. Eight episodes have been produced.

Series creator Debora Cahn said the following about the new series:

“THE DIPLOMAT is a show about the transcendence and torture of long-term relationships. It’s hard to keep a relationship going, be it a marriage or a military alliance. We change, the world changes, and yet we want these relationships to go on forever. It’s a show about a bunch of good people doing their best to keep their global and personal partnerships intact without killing each other. In the world of diplomacy, you’re dealing with a lot of rule-bound, protocol-driven behavior, but underneath all that, these are people who sweat, and spill coffee on their clothes, and forget the name of the person they’re talking to. All of that is always bubbling under the grandeur and majesty of working with heads of state.”

Netflix revealed more about the new series in a press release:

Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) is the new US Ambassador to the United Kingdom. She was supposed to go to Afghanistan. She’s great in a crisis zone. In a historic home… less so. War is brewing on one continent and boiling over on another. Kate will have to diffuse international crises, forge strategic alliances in London, and adjust to her new place in the spotlight – all while trying to survive her marriage to fellow career diplomat and political star Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell). From showrunner Debora Cahn (THE WEST WING, HOMELAND), THE DIPLOMAT is a high-stakes, contemporary political drama about the transcendence and torture of long-term relationships, between countries and people. Also starring David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, and Ato Essandoh, with executive producers Debora Cahn, Janice Williams, and Keri Russell.

The Diplomat arrives on April 20th.

