The Diplomat: Netflix Orders Political Thriller Series from Debora Cahn (Homeland)

The Diplomat is coming to Netflix. The streaming service ordered the political thriller from Debora Cahn, a writer and producer whose credits include Grey’s Anatomy, The West Wing, and Homeland. Eight episodes have been ordered of the new series. Casting, a premiere date, and additional details will be released in the future.

Deadline revealed the following about the plot of the new Netflix series:

“In the midst of an international crisis, a career diplomat lands in a high-profile job she’s unsuited for, with tectonic implications for her marriage and her political future.”

Netflix VP and head of Drama Development, Jinny Howe, said the following about the series in a statement:

“I’ve seen firsthand Deb’s incredible work on shows including The West Wing. She knows how to tell an amazing story, with character depth, stakes and surprises, all of which she’ll bring to The Diplomat. We’re thrilled to welcome Deb to Netflix.”

Cahn also spoke about working with the streaming service:

“It’s been such a joy working with Netflix. Jinny, Seb, Tara, and Sahar have been amazing creative partners, from the seed of the idea to what is starting to look alarmingly like a television show. I really can’t believe my luck.”

What do you think? Are you planning to check out The Diplomat on Netflix when it eventually debuts?