Farzar: Netflix Orders Sci-Fi Animated Series from Paradise PD Creators

Get ready to watch a prince take on aliens! Farzar, a new sci-fi animated series that comes from the creators of Paradise PD, Roger Black and Waco O’Guin, has been ordered to series by Netflix. Viewers will see ten episodes of the series when it arrives on the streaming service and is a part of a bigger deal for the pair to provide future content.

Black and O’Guin said the following about working with Netflix:

“We couldn’t be happier that Netflix finally ‘put a ring on it.’ It’s an awesome network full of nice people and a great place to work! Now we can finally get those matching cherry red PT Cruisers we’ve had our eyes on.”

Deadline revealed more about the plot of Farzar as well.

“Farzar is an outrageous sci-fi comedy that follows Prince Fichael and his crew as they venture out of their domed human city to fight the evil aliens that want to kill and/or eat them. As they begin their journey, Fichael quickly discovers that all is not what it seems and he may be living a lie.”

A premiere date for the new animated series has not been set. Viewers will soon see a third season of Paradise PD on Netflix.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch the Farzar animated series on Netflix? Are you a fan of Paradise PD?