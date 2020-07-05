DeadEndia: Netflix Orders Animated Series with Star of Beetlejuice Musical

DeadEndia is coming soon to Netflix. The animated series will feature the star of the Beetlejuice musical. Per Entertainment Weekly, the series is being based on a series of graphic novels by Hamish Steele.

The EW report revealed the following about the new Netflix series:

“DeadEndia is set in the space of a theme park and the haunted mansion that resides there. Barney, Norma, and magical talking-dog Pugsley are trying to balance their summer jobs with facing a barrage of supernatural forces—including demonic game show hosts and sleep-sucking witches. Courtney, a thousand-year-old demon, becomes their guide to the underworld multiplane.”

The voice series of the cast includes Alex Brightman, Zach Barack, Kody Kavitha, Emily Osment, Clinton Leupp/Miss Coco Peru, Kenny Tran, and Kathreen Khavari.

What do you think? Will you check out this series once it arrives?