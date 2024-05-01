Queenie: Hulu Releases Trailer for New Drama Series from Onyx Collective

Queenie will arrive on Hulu in June, and the streaming service has released a trailer teasing the new drama. Based on the novel by Candice Carty-Williams, the series will have eight episodes, which will be released all at once for binging. Carty-Williams is also the series’ showrunner.

Starring Dionne Brown, Bellah, and Samuel Adewunmi, the Hulu series follows a young Jamaican woman trying to rebuild her life after realizing she has made the wrong choices.

Hulu revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Queenie Jenkins is a 25-year-old Jamaican British woman living in south London, straddling two cultures and slotting neatly into neither. After a messy breakup with her long-term boyfriend, Queenie seeks comfort in all the wrong places and begins to realize she has to face the past head-on before she can rebuild. The series is based on the best-selling novel by Candice Carty-Williams. Created by Candice Carty-Williams, “Queenie” is executive produced by Carty-Williams, who will also serve as showrunner. Non-writing executive producers are Further South’s Steve November and Sarah Conroy, with Lisa Walters as co-executive producer and series producer. The series is produced by Further South Productions in association with Lionsgate TV.”

Queenie arrives on June 7th. The trailer for the upcoming series is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Hulu series?