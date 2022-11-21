Menu

How to Die Alone: Hulu and Onyx Collective Order Comedy Series from Natasha Rothwell

How to Die Alone is coming soon to Hulu. The series, which stars Natasha Rothwell, follows a woman who goes after what she wants in life after a brush with death. Rothwell will also write and co-showrun the eight-episode season.

Hulu revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“The eight-episode, half-hour comedy is a Hulu Original and comes from ABC Signature and Onyx Collective.

Natasha Rothwell (“The White Lotus,” “Insecure”) to star, write and co-showrun via her overall deal with ABC Signature and Onyx Collective under the banner of her company, Big Hattie Productions.

Natasha Rothwell and Vera Santamaria (“PEN15”) serve as co-showrunners and executive producers.

Desiree Akhavan (“The Bisexual”) serves as executive producer.

How to Die Alone” follows Melissa (Rothwell), a fat, Black neurotic who’s never been in love. After a comical brush with death, she refuses to settle for anything less than the life she wants, catapulting her on a journey to becoming “100% that bitch” in real life by any means necessary.”

Additional details and a release date for the series will be announced later.

