FBI: Season Eight; Law & Order: SVU Actor Joining CBS Series

An actor who left Law & Order: SVU at the end of last season has found a new home on another Dick Wolf series. Juliana Aidén Martinez has joined the cast of FBI on CBS for its eighth season.

According to Deadline, details about her character are being kept under wraps, but she will likely play the new partner of Stuart Scola (John Boyd).

Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, and Alana de la Garza star in the CBS series, which follows a team that works out of the FBI office in New York City.

FBI returns to CBS on October 13th.

