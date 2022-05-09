FBI: Seasons Five & Six; CBS Crime Drama Series Renewed Through 2023-24

These agents have a lot more work to do in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 television seasons. CBS has renewed the FBI series for a fifth and a sixth year. The fourth season is currently airing and will finish on May 24th.

A crime drama series, the FBI TV show stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, John Boyd, and Katherine Renee Turner. This series follows an elite team of experts who work at the New York City office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The first-class agents work to ensure the safety of all United States citizens and tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime, and counterintelligence. The team members include committed Special Agent Maggie Bell (Peregrym); her partner, Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan (Zaki); master motivator Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine (Sisto); Assistant Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castile (De La Garza); former Wall Streeter Special Agent Stuart Scola (Boyd) and his partner, Special Agent Tiffany Wallace (Turner), an NYPD vet.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the fourth season of FBI averages a 0.66 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.51 million viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 21% in the demo and down by 4% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). FBI is one of the top-rated shows when stacked against other CBS TV shows in the traditional numbers. In the live+7 day ratings, the season averages a 0.99 demo with 10.34 million viewers, picking up 51% and 38% respectively in delayed viewing.

Today, the network also gave two-season renewals for spin-offs FBI: International (seasons two and three) and FBI: Most Wanted (seasons four and five).

“The FBIs are one of the most successful brands in the entire TV landscape and a powerful cornerstone of our #1 lineup,” said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment. “They’ve attracted a dedicated, loyal fan base, thanks to the extraordinary vision of executive producer Dick Wolf and the talents of all three outstanding casts and creative teams. I know we and our viewers look forward to two additional seasons of engaging, heroic stories.”

“Everybody who works on these three shows is over the moon about the multi-year pickups,” said Dick Wolf, executive producer and FBI brand creator. “We are all incredibly grateful to CBS and our partners at Universal Television and CBS Studios. And I personally would like to thank the incredible casts, talented writers and dedicated producers, not to mention three crews who never missed an airdate despite the difficulties of producing full seasons during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

