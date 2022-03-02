The Bold and the Beautiful: Seasons 36 & 37; CBS Daytime Drama Renewed Through 2023-24 Season

The youngest of the four remaining network soap operas will continue at least through the 2023-24 television season. CBS has renewed The Bold and the Beautiful TV series for two more years — seasons 36 and 37 of the drama.

Created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell in 1987, The Bold and the Beautiful revolves around the Forrester family and their fashion house, Forrester Creations, in Los Angeles. This season, the daytime drama’s cast has included Matthew Atkinson, Katrina Bowden, Kimberlin Brown, Darin Brooks, Scott Clifton, Delon de Metz, Don Diamont, Sean Kanan, Thorsten Kaye, Katherine Kelly Lang, John McCook, Annika Noelle, Tanner Novlan, Denise Richards, Lawrence Saint-Victor, Aaron D. Spears, Rena Sofer, Heather Tom, Diamond White, and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood. Recurring players include Dick Christie, Jennifer Gareis, Avalon and Collette Gray, Ted King, Naomi Matsuda, Dan Martin, Alley Mills, Henry Joseph Samiri, Jeremy Ray Valdez, and Samantha Worden.

The current 35th season is averaging a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic with 2.92 million viewers in the live+same day ratings. Compared to the 34th season, that’s down by 11% in the demo and up by 3% in viewers. It’s the second-highest-rated soap, behind CBS’ The Young and the Restless.

Here’s the renewal announcement from CBS:

“THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL” CELEBRATES 35 YEARS ON CBS AND A TWO YEAR RENEWAL, THROUGH THE 37TH SEASON! Set in the glamorous world of the Los Angeles fashion industry, THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL is celebrating 35 years on the air with a special episode on Wednesday, March 23 (1:30-2:00 PM, ET/12:30-1:00PM, PT). In addition, CBS announced today that the series has been renewed for two more years, through the 2023-2024 broadcast season. Since its CBS premiere on March 23, 1987, the series has won 100 Daytime Emmy Awards and is the most-watched U.S.-produced daytime drama in the world, airing in 100 countries, with millions of viewers around the globe. Also, on Thursday, March 24, 2022, (1:30-2:00 PM, ET/12:30-1:00PM, PT), B&B will air a special standalone episode dedicated to Brooke Logan and five of her true loves. Fan favorites and former cast members Jack Wagner, who played Nick Marone from 2003-2012, and Winsor Harmon, who played Thorne from 1996 to 2016, return for this can’t-miss episode. John McCook, Don Diamont (Bill Spencer) and Thorsten Kaye (Ridge Forrester) will also be featured.

What do you think? Have you kept up with The Bold and the Beautiful TV show? Are you glad that this CBS series has been renewed for two more seasons?

