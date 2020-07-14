The Bold and the Beautiful: Season 33; CBS to Air New Episodes, Two Actors Join Cast

The Bold and the Beautiful is ready to return to CBS with new episodes. The long-running daytime drama series will begin to air new episodes next Monday, and there are two new faces — Tanner Novlan and Delon de Metz — joining the series. Novlan will have his first appearance next week.

CBS revealed the following about the return of the series in a press release:

“THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL is back with all-new episodes beginning Monday, July 20! Plus, Tanner Novlan joins the cast as Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) doctor, John “Finn” Finnegan, and Delon de Metz joins as Zende Forrester Dominguez, Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) grandson. Novlan will make his debut on Thursday, July 23. De Metz’s first episode will be announced at a later date. The series is broadcast weekdays (1:30-2:00 PM, ET/12:30-1:00 PM, CT/12:30-1:00 PM, PT). THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL, the most-watched U.S.-produced daytime drama in the world, is set in Los Angeles and tells the compelling story of high fashion, glamour, honor, romance, passion and, most importantly, family. It is a Bell-Phillip Television production. Bradley Bell is the executive producer.”

The Bold and the Beautiful was the first soap to return to production after everything was shut down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

