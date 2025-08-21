War: HBO and Sky Order Two Seasons of Thriller Series Starring Dominic West and Sienna Miller

War is headed to HBO and Sky. The networks have ordered two seasons of the legal thriller set in London.

Dominic West and Sienna Miller will star in the series, joined by Phoebe Fox, James McArdle, Nina Sosanya, Pip Torrens, and Archie Reneaux. The series follows two law firms as they battle in court over a divorce case.

The following was released about the series:

HBO and Sky today announce WAR, a bold new legal thriller from the creator of Lupin and Hijack, starring Dominic West (HBO’s “The Wire,” “The Crown”) as tech titan Morgan Henderson and Sienna Miller (“Anatomy of a Scandal,” “American Sniper”) as his estranged wife, international film star Carla Duval. Set in the elite world of London law, the series has been greenlit with a two-season commitment from HBO and Sky, following a deal brokered by Sky. It debuts with a scandalous divorce case that sends shockwaves through boardrooms, bedrooms, and courtrooms alike.

Created by Golden Globe nominated and Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning creator and showrunner George Kay (“Hijack,” “Lupin,” “The Long Shadow”) and directed by Ben Taylor (“Sex Education,” “Catastrophe”), WAR is coproduced by New Pictures (“Catherine the Great,” “The Long Shadow”) and Kay’s Observatory Pictures, in association with HBO and Sky.

WAR follows two of London’s most prestigious rival firms – Cathcarts and Taylor & Byrne – as they go head-to-head in the divorce case of the century. Each side is certain they’ll win. But as the case spirals and loyalties fracture, reputations are on the line, and everyone’s playing to win. This is just the beginning – season one’s explosive case is the first in an anthology of headline-making legal battles.

Also joining the cast are, Phoebe Fox (“The Great,” HBO’s “Task”) as Serena Byrne and James McArdle (“Playing Nice,” HBO’s “Mare of Easttown”) as Nicholas Taylor, partners in life and business at Taylor & Byrne; Nina Sosanya (“Screw,” “Baby Reindeer”) as “Her Majesty” Beatrice “Queen Bea” Ubosi, and Pip Torrens (HBO’s “Succession,” “The Crown”) as St John Smallwood, their counterparts and fierce rivals at Cathcarts; and Archie Reneaux (“Alien: Romulus,” “Upgraded”) as ambitious lawyer Jonathan “Johnny” Warren.

George Kay, creator and writer, said: “I am excited to be working with Sky and HBO – two homes for bold, ambitious storytelling – and our brilliant production team. WAR is a legal drama full of double crossing, scandal, twists and betrayal. The kind of TV show that made me want to write TV shows.”

Willow Grylls, Executive Producer and CEO of New Pictures, said: “George Kay has created an incredibly compelling cast of characters who will have audiences rooting for them, despite the underhand tactics, dirty tricks and win at all cost mentality they bring to battle against each other in – and out – of court. We are incredibly pleased to be trusted by Sky and HBO with a two series order to bring their stories to viewers around the world.”

Meghan Lyvers, Executive Director of Original Scripted, Sky, said: “We are thrilled to be working with George, Ben, Willow and team on WAR. The show is ambitious and provocative, brimming with unforgettable characters. It challenges the notions of power, identity, and success. We are proud to partner with New Pictures and HBO on this distinctly modern drama.”

Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films, said: “We’ve long admired George Kay’s exceptional work and it’s a privilege to bring him and his team to HBO for this wild and wicked examination of the brutal battlefield that is divorce. An inspired fusion of realism and satire, viewers are in store for gripping storytelling at its very best.”