Doom Patrol: Season Three Viewer Votes

An HBO Max comedy-drama superhero series about the third season of the Doom Patrol TV show.

An HBO Max comedy-drama superhero series, Doom Patrol stars Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, Timothy Dalton, and Joivan Wade. The superhero drama centers on Robotman aka Cliff Steele (Fraser), Negative Man aka Larry Trainor (Bomer), Elasti-Woman aka Rita Farr (Bowlby), Crazy Jane (Guerrero), and Victor Stone aka Cyborg (Wade) who all gained their abilities in disfiguring accidents. This ragtag team of outcasts comes together under the leadership of mad scientist Niles Caulder aka the Chief (Dalton). In season three, we see the culmination of Dorothy’s (Abi Monterey) confrontation with the Candlemaker that leads to a devastating loss. The Doom Patrol is at a difficult crossroads and each member struggles to face who they are and who they want to be. Things get more complicated when Madame Rouge (Michelle Gomez) arrives in a time machine with a very specific mission — if only she could remember it.





