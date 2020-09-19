The CW 2020-21 Season Ratings (updated 9/19/20)



Last season, The CW renewed all but one of its regular season shows. This season, the network is holding its regular slate of shows until mid-season, due to the pandemic. Will that delay affect how many shows on The CW will be cancelled or renewed during the 2020-21 season? Stay tuned.

There’s lots of data that network execs look at when deciding whether to renew or cancel a TV series but ratings are the major ingredient. These charts will be updated daily, as new ratings data becomes available.

CW shows this season (so far): World’s Funniest Animals.

A couple of notes about these charts:

These figures are updated automatically as new ratings are released. The averages are based on the final national numbers (live plus same day viewing), unless marked with an asterisk (*). For technical reasons, I have to resort them manually so feel free to let me know if I missed something.

Keep in mind that the demo numbers are typically what’s most important to advertisers. Therefore, that’s how the networks measure success. Advertisers pay more for ad time on a show that has a higher demo rating. Because older viewers don’t count? No, it’s because younger viewers watch less traditional TV and are harder to reach.

Demo numbers are typically reported using the 10ths decimal place (2.4, for example). In the averages, I’m using an extra decimal for easier ranking. The networks take into account when shows air on Fridays and Saturdays, nights when TV viewership is lower.

