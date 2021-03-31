Vulture Watch

Airing on The CW television network, the Supergirl TV show stars Melissa Benoist, Chyler Leigh, David Harewood, Jesse Rath, Nicole Maines, Azie Tesfai, and Katie McGrath. Based on the DC Comics character, the series centers on Kara Zor-El (Benoist), the cousin of Kal-El, i.e. Superman (Tyler Hoechlin). To remain safe from Krypton’s destruction, Kara grew up on Earth as a human named Kara Danvers. For years, she kept her powers a secret. Now, as an adult, she works at CatCo Worldwide Media and also for the Department of Extra-Normal Operations (DEO), a super-secret government organization whose mission is to keep National City – and the Earth – safe from sinister threats as costumed crusader Supergirl. She’s joined in this pursuit of justice by her sister, Alex (Leigh), her mentor, Martian Manhunter (Harewood) and her friends Brainiac-5 (Rath), Dreamer (Maines), Kelly Olsen (Tesfai), and Lena Luthor (McGrath). In the sixth and final season, Supergirl is thrust into the greatest challenge of her life — forced to confront her own mortality, and the prospect of losing all hope. As her friends rally to help her in this difficult fight, a new villain arrives in National City and tests her resolve.



Season Six Ratings

The sixth season of Supergirl averages a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 726,000 viewers. Compared to season five, that’s down by 36% in the demo and down by 13% in viewership. Find out how Supergirl stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Supergirl is ending so, there won’t be a seventh season. Could the series return someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder if The CW will cancel Supergirl since it’s already been announced that season six is the end. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Supergirl cancellation or renewal news.



